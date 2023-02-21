Japanese Celebrity Chef Tetsuya Yanagida is in Dubai

Acclaimed Japanese Chef Tetsuya Yanagida is collaborating with homegrown Modern Pan Asian restaurant, Mogao by Socialicious, located in Dubai Digital Park, Silicon Oasis.

During his maiden visit to Dubai, Chef Yanagida will take over the Mogao’s kitchen and serve a chef select Menu focused on local fresh produce & seafood. Mogao will exclusively be serving Chef Yanigada menu during his takeover stint from the 18th of February to the 26th of February, 2023.

Chef Yanigada underscored that with using the same quality ingredients, he is able to authentically recreate his specialties here in Dubai.

“The secret to Japanese food is good quality ingredients. Before making the menu, we tried visiting fish markets and various suppliers to carefully select the available ingredients and then we came up with this special menu. I am very surprised how easy to get similar quality ingredients here, same as what we are using in Japan, making it easy for me to create the menu,” said Chef Yanigada.

Some of the menu highlights will include Sashmi Moriawase (Chef’s selection of assorted fish), Yakitori Sune Niku (Grilled chicken shank meat with teriyaki sauce); Kushiyaki Bincho Maguro (Grilled Albacore tuna with teriyaki sauce), BENTO BOX of the day and more paired with fine selection of sakes (an alcoholic beverage of Japanese origin), wines & cocktails at Mogao.

Tetsuya Yanagida, an Award-Winning Chef, hailing from Japan, helms the kitchen of Japanese eatery MIYABI located in the Sheraton Petaling Jaya – Malaysia. With over 30 years of experience working in leading Japanese Restaurants, Chef Yanagida has spent more than three decades honing his craft. He has a passion for preparing fresh and succulent dishes highlighting produce from the sea. Chef Yanagida began his career in his home city of Chiba in Japan. Keen to learn with a strong appetite for skills needed in commercial kitchens, he began working across Japan developing his dexterities and understanding of the deep-rooted philosophy and passion for preserving the authentic ways of Japanese cooking. It is with this enthusiasm that Chef Yanagida leads the talented team at MIYABI, crafting a menu of modern design and a touch of the old-fashioned to please any palate.

Chef Yanagida has been the recipient of the Japan Prime Minister Award for Japanese Cuisine Chefs and Occupational Certification, along with the honour of being a licensed FUGU handler (blowfish) – certified to prepare and sell the poisonous fish. He is a firm believer in the traditional Japanese technique, IKEJIMA – a special way of preparing and cleaning live fish to promote sustainability in seafood and maintain seafood freshness for longer. Chef Yanagida has worked around the world with numerous restaurants and prestigious brands. Diners are always in for a wonderful treat while dining with him.

Prices of the chef select menu dishes start at AED 29.

To book this exclusive experience, guests can call at 04-5548220 or WhatsApp 052 5968678

Speaking of this collaboration, Ramya Sivaprasad, managing partner at Mogao by Socialicious said, “We are very excited to welcome Chef Yanagida to UAE. We believe his visit will offer a one of a kind dining experience to our customers and a huge learning experience for our team.”

Mogao Restaurant is not just a place to satisfy your appetite for authentic Pan Asian cuisine, but it’s also a venue where you can gather with fellow Filipinos and other nationalities to celebrate community and culture.

This 2023, Mogao has several exciting activities and gatherings in store for everyone. Imagine savoring delectable Pan Asian dishes during Sunday brunches or enjoying a night out with the girls during Ladies’ Nights.

You can also tap into your creative side with various art activities or bring the whole family for a fun and memorable brunch experience.

Visit Mogao and follow their social media at @mogaodubai for a multi-sensory dining experience that will surely leave a lasting impression.