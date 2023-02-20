Mogao: Filipinos’ newest favorite Pan Asian restaurant in Dubai

Mogao, the newest addition to Dubai’s Pan Asian dining scene, has quickly become a favorite among Filipinos.

Located in the heart of Silicon Oasis, Mogao aims to bring people from different communities together over delicious food. With its sophisticated interiors and striking decor, Mogao sets the stage for an evening of fine dining.

The restaurant’s name is inspired by the Mogao caves in north-western China, which illustrates the significance of culture, art, and the aspect of coming together.

Mogao’s menu, curated by among the leading Chefs in Dubai, features a fusion of Pan Asian dishes that pair perfectly with the restaurant’s hand-crafted cocktails and beverages.

Filipinos love to dine in this restaurant because the flavors are a hit to their taste buds.

Some of the menu highlights include the Korean Chicken Wings, Tsukune, Har Gau, Beef gyoza, Crystal Veg, Shrimp Tempura Roll, and Baked Yogurt.

Mogao also follows a quarterly menu cycle, which allows the restaurant to keep releasing new dishes based on seasonality and customer feedback, resulting in a more personal and tailored dining experience.

One of their Mogao chefs, Chef Nim Buddha, emphasized that they collaborate with locals, which is one of their keys to giving true flavor to their food.

“We work with local farmers to use local produce so we can serve more healthy meals to our customers. We also mainly focus on bringing in the community together over delicious food. So, we are consistently trying on delivering quality food and organizing events to bring everyone together,” said Chef Buddha.

Chef Buddha uses his training under renowned chefs in Japanese, Chinese, and other cuisine to create the menu of the restaurant.

Mogao’s interiors are inspired by the most common yet cherished cookware in Asian cooking, the humble bamboo steamer, and the versatile wok. The restaurant features a modern interior with earthy tones, instantly making diners feel warm and cozy. The dark Asian-Esque ambiance delivers an experience of dining in a cave.

“We are very excited to bring Mogao to the community. This is a project that has been in the works for years now, and a lot of thought, effort, and time has been poured into bringing each and every aspect of the dining experience to life. From the layout and décor to the menu and even to the tableware, everything is hand-picked with scrutinizing eyes to encourage communication and openness. Our mission is to give our patrons a place to celebrate life and its more than grand moments, which will help in creating deeper bonds and togetherness. And we can hardly wait,” shares Ramya Sivaprasad, Managing Partner at Mogao by Socialicious.

Filipinos enjoy dining in Mogao because the restaurant’s philosophy of creating memorable experiences, fostering human connections, and building communities resonates with their culture.They love the cozy ambiance and the flavors of the food, which remind them of home.

Mogao has become a melting pot for people from various cultures around the world, dining together at this kid-friendly venue, resonating with the Dubai lifestyle. Filipinos love Mogao for both its delectable cuisine and the sense of community that it promotes.

Mogao Restaurant is not just a place to satisfy your appetite for authentic Pan Asian cuisine, but it’s also a venue where you can gather with fellow Filipinos and other nationalities to celebrate community and culture.

This 2023, Mogao has several exciting activities and gatherings in store for everyone. Imagine savoring delectable Pan Asian dishes during Sunday brunches or enjoying a night out with the girls during Ladies’ Nights.

You can also tap into your creative side with various art activities or bring the whole family for a fun and memorable brunch experience.

With a host of different activities lined up, Mogao is the perfect destination to hold on and gear up for loads of excitement in 2023. Don’t miss out on the fun – join the Mogao community and experience the vibrant Pan Asian culture in the heart of the city.

Visit Mogao and follow their social media at @mogaodubai for a multi-sensory dining experience that will surely leave a lasting impression.