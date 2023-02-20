Poe hits easy access at NAIA restricted security areas due to lack of CCTV 

Senator Grace Poe revealed that it is easy to access the supposed restricted areas of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport or NAIA due to the absence of CCTV cameras.

Poe said that these areas have become a hub for illegal human trafficking perpetrators.

“‘Yung nakita natin dito, napakadali pong pumasok du’n sa restricted security areas natin kung saan nandu’n ‘yung tarmac, kung saan nandu’n lahat ng eroplanong nakaparada. Kung may nagsingit ng kontrabando o kung anuman doon sa nakaparadang eroplano na ‘yun? That is a major security risk,” Poe told reporters on Monday.

“Pangalawa, nakita din natin na hindi naman kamahalan maglagay ng CCTV, mabilis naman. Bakit walang CCTV du’n? Kasi du’n siguro nagkakaroon ng lusot,” she added.

Poe said that there are reports where victims of human trafficking can board their planes even not being included in the flight manifest.

The lady senator cited the controversial aircraft as operated by a Hong Kong-registered leasing firm, Cloud Nine No. 1 Leasing Company Limited. Its assigned aircraft ground handler is a local company, Globan Aviation Service Corporation or Globan.

Poe said that the same company attempted to smuggle Mohit and Twinkle Dargani, the siblings tagged in the Pharmally scandal.

“Well, it seems that Globan is deeply entrenched in our system. Siyempre, may relationship na sila sa CAAP (Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines), sa MIAA (Manila International Airport Authority), sa immigration, sa customs siguro,” she said.

Poe said that the senate will launch an investigation on human trafficking on February 21.