MMDA to probe singer Stephen Speaks’ alleged bribery incident 

The Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said that it will be investigating the alleged bribing incident between one MMDA enforcer and American pop group Stephen Speaks.

In a social media post, Stephen Speaks said that they were cleared of a traffic violation after bribing an enforcer.

The MMDA said it is now looking into the traffic enforcer involved in the alleged bribing incident.

“The agency will coordinate with the Land Transportation Office to look further into the possible suspension of licenses of those involved, especially those who escaped apprehension because of influence,” it added.

The band recalled that they were pull over in Manila by an enforcer for running a red light.

“Tour crew bribed him with a selfie to let us go. He said he sings Passenger Seat at the karaoke bar,” the band wrote, referring to one of its hit songs.

But following the backlash over the post and how fame or popularity should not be used to escape accountability, the band clarified the matter.

“Someone stopped in front of him and that’s why he [driver] didn’t make it all the way through. We aren’t criminals here,” the band added.

The group also apologizes to Philippine authorities over the matter.

“Hi everyone. Thanks for reaching out but we’re moving on from this. We did not mean anything by this. It was just a poor choice of words on our part. It was done in jest that resulted in this. We apologize to all who have been bothered by this seeming disregard for authority. Rest assured, we respect all the authorities in the Philippines. We will learn from this. Once more, my sincerest apologies,” the group said.