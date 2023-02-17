NBI issues another subpoena to Luis Manzano, Flex Fuel 

The National Bureau of Investigation has issued another subpoena to Flex Fuel corporation and former chairperson Luis Manzano.

The subpoena was issued so that Manzano and the management of Flex Fuel can respond to allegations of fraud raised by some of investors.

The legal team of Manzano sent a messenger asking the NBI for a 15 day extension. Manzano was a no show during the hearing.

The NBI then set the hearing on February 20 where in both parties are expected to attend.

There are now 50 investors who filed estafa complaint against Manzano and Flex Fuel.

One of the investors told GMA News that he invested more than 1 million to the business.

“Pumasok po sa aming Zoom meeting si Luis Manzano at nagpakilalang owner at chairman ng Flex Fuel. Ito raw po ay isang lifetime business, pandemic business kaya po napakaganda po. Ako po ay nagloan sa bangko upang mapadala po sa Flex Fuel para po sa investment. At ng April 22, 2022, makalipas ang anim na buwan, wala pa rin po silang natatayo na gasoline station. Kahit isa,” he said in the interview.

Another complainant said that they will drop the charges should Manzano or his business partners return their hard earned money.

“Ibalik niya ang pera namin. Kahit principal, ‘yung buong pera lang namin na dineposit sa account niya. Kahit wala na ‘yung kinita, wala na ‘yung interes. Hindi na kami magsasampa ng kaso,” she said.

The management of Flexi Fuel denied investment scam allegations but admitted that their operations were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manzano earlier sought the help of the NBI after some investors approached him and ask for their money back.

The actor and host said that he too was owed by the company of more than P66 million.