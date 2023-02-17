Latest NewsNewsTFT News

NBI issues another subpoena to Luis Manzano, Flex Fuel 

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 26 seconds ago

The National Bureau of Investigation has issued another subpoena to Flex Fuel corporation and former chairperson Luis Manzano.

The subpoena was issued so that Manzano and the management of Flex Fuel can respond to allegations of fraud raised by some of investors.

The legal team of Manzano sent a messenger asking the NBI for a 15 day extension. Manzano was a no show during the hearing.

The NBI then set the hearing on February 20 where in both parties are expected to attend.

There are now 50 investors who filed estafa complaint against Manzano and Flex Fuel.

One of the investors told GMA News that he invested more than 1 million to the business.

“Pumasok po sa aming Zoom meeting si Luis Manzano at nagpakilalang owner at chairman ng Flex Fuel. Ito raw po ay isang lifetime business, pandemic business kaya po napakaganda po. Ako po ay nagloan sa bangko upang mapadala po sa Flex Fuel para po sa investment. At ng April 22, 2022, makalipas ang anim na buwan, wala pa rin po silang natatayo na gasoline station. Kahit isa,” he said in the interview.

Another complainant said that they will drop the charges should Manzano or his business partners return their hard earned money.

“Ibalik niya ang pera namin. Kahit principal, ‘yung buong pera lang namin na dineposit sa account niya. Kahit wala na ‘yung kinita, wala na ‘yung interes. Hindi na kami magsasampa ng kaso,” she said.

The management of Flexi Fuel denied investment scam allegations but admitted that their operations were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manzano earlier sought the help of the NBI after some investors approached him and ask for their money back.

The actor and host said that he too was owed by the company of more than P66 million.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 26 seconds ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

FpI9K27XoAAInxP

Massive fire breaks out in Ajman Industrial Area

5 hours ago
Luca Onfrio Kaarina Pagil Gotytom Gebreslase Daniel Tura Hellen Obiri Iyad RasbeyBrigid Kosgei Kennedy Kimutai Daniel Mateiko

Star-studded Lineup of Elite Athletes Revealed for the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon 2023

7 hours ago
TFT NEWS TALABOT

Dubai launches food delivery robot called ‘Talabot’

8 hours ago
TFT NEWS kylie padilla

Kylie Padilla reacts on Aljur Abrenica, AJ Raval relationship

9 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button