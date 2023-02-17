Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Massive fire breaks out in Ajman Industrial Area

Courtesy: Ajman Police

A massive fire in Ajman caused widespread destruction to a residential building, printing press office, several warehouses, and cars.

A tweet shared by Ajman Police displayed the massive black smoke rising into the sky and the fire engulfing buildings.

Firefighters from four emirates successfully got the blaze under control after it broke out at 3:30 AM on Friday.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

