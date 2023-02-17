Massive fire breaks out in Ajman Industrial Area

A massive fire in Ajman caused widespread destruction to a residential building, printing press office, several warehouses, and cars.

A tweet shared by Ajman Police displayed the massive black smoke rising into the sky and the fire engulfing buildings.

السيطرة على حادث حريق متطور في صناعية عجمان pic.twitter.com/4BTS5X45Z2 — ‏ajmanpoliceghq (@ajmanpoliceghq) February 17, 2023

Firefighters from four emirates successfully got the blaze under control after it broke out at 3:30 AM on Friday.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported.