Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia, family says 

The family of actor Bruce Willis has confirmed that he has been diagnosed with dementia- less than a year after he retired from acting due to ‘cognitive difficulties’.

The ‘Die Hard’ 67 year-old actor retired from Hollywood commitments in March last year and has been out of the limelight since then.

“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia,” the actor’s family said in a statement.

Frontotemporal dementia (FTD) is a health condition that pertains to a brain disorder that affects personality, behavior and language.

“Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces, while this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” the Willis family added.

“Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead,” they added.

In a GMA News report, the front and temporal lobes of the brain tend to shrink over time to those diagnosed with FTD.

The cause of the disorder remains unknown but it can result in personality changes, or modifications in behavior. Others suffer losses in use of language.

“We know in our hearts that -– if he could today — he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connection with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families,” it said.