Philippines highlights importance of collective efforts in protecting migrant workers at the World Government Summit in Dubai

Philippines Department of Migrant Workers Undersecretary for Finance and Internal Affairs Maria Anthonette Velasco-Allones highlighted the importance of collective efforts in protecting migrant workers at the World Government Summit in Dubai.

The Summit – which carries the theme, “Shaping Future Governments” – brings thought leaders, global experts and decision makers from around the globe to share and contribute to the development of tools, policies, and models that are essential in shaping future governments.

Allones said the meetings held during the #WorldGovSummit are a chance to share expertise and learn the best practices to strengthen cooperation between labour-sending and labour-receiving countries.

In an interview with UAE state news agency WAM, Allones highlighted the significance of the dialogues that take place during the summit as it provides an opportunity to exchange knowledge and gain insights into the most effective methods for enhancing collaboration between countries that send and receive labor.

She shared her excitement about learning about the best practices in protecting the rights of migrant workers and ensuring their welfare. She emphasized the importance of learning from the pitfalls and failures of the past to avoid them in the future.