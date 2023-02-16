Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT News

Philippines highlights importance of collective efforts in protecting migrant workers at the World Government Summit in Dubai

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Photos courtesy of Department of Migrant Workers

Philippines Department of Migrant Workers Undersecretary for Finance and Internal Affairs Maria Anthonette Velasco-Allones highlighted the importance of collective efforts in protecting migrant workers at the World Government Summit in Dubai.

The Summit – which carries the theme, “Shaping Future Governments” – brings thought leaders, global experts and decision makers from around the globe to share and contribute to the development of tools, policies, and models that are essential in shaping future governments.

USEC2
DMW Undersecretary for Finance and Internal Affairs Maria Anthonette Velasco-Allones

Allones said the meetings held during the #WorldGovSummit are a chance to share expertise and learn the best practices to strengthen cooperation between labour-sending and labour-receiving countries.

In an interview with UAE state news agency WAM, Allones highlighted the significance of the dialogues that take place during the summit as it provides an opportunity to exchange knowledge and gain insights into the most effective methods for enhancing collaboration between countries that send and receive labor.

She shared her excitement about learning about the best practices in protecting the rights of migrant workers and ensuring their welfare. She emphasized the importance of learning from the pitfalls and failures of the past to avoid them in the future.

In the video interview, Allones talked about the importance of renewing acquaintances, camaraderie, and friendships. She explained that the massive task of serving migrant workers globally cannot be accomplished by a single individual or agency, highlighting the need for collective efforts.

“This amount of work that we do collectively for the migrant workers of the world cannot be done single-handedly. We will approach success with greater efficiency if we work together,” she said.

USEC

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS valentines

Dubai-based Pinay shares how candles, flowers, and a special dinner keep her Valentine’s Day tradition alive

47 mins ago
TFT NEWS Rain in Dubai

UAE pours AED5 million grants to researchers who can make iat rain

4 hours ago
TFT NEWS fake watches

Fake it till you make it? Not in Dubai: Man arrested for counterfeit watches

4 hours ago
The Filipino Times Court Gavel Jail

Jilted ex-girlfriend’s false sexual assault charges backfire

4 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button