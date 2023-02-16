DILG orders probe on 13 year-old boy shot dead in Cotabato

The Department of Interior and Local Government or DILG wants a probe after a 13-year-old boy was shot dead on his way home from school in Barangay Gli-gli in Pikit, Cotabato on Tuesday.

The Pikit Municipal Police Station said that the victim’s companion, a 12-year-old boy, was hurt in the incident.

Initial report showed that the victims were walking on the side of an irrigation lining past noon when the unidentified suspects, who were on the other side, interrupted and shot them.

The suspects then fled on foot. The victim sustained multiple gunshots in many parts of his body leading to his death.

The other victim sustained a gunshot wound to his left arm and was brought by concerned citizens to Cruzad Medical Clinic and Hospital for treatment.

The police said that the suspects used caliber 5.56 mm and caliber 7.62 mm based on the cartridges found in the crime scene.

Persons of interest have already been identified based on the testimony of an eye witness.

The police added that another 19 pieces of fired cartridges of 5.56 mm were recovered after going over the premises of the crime scene.

DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos said they are coordinating with National Security Adviser Eduardo Año and Department of National Defense Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. to identify the perpetrators.

Abalos said that he had already ordered Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Police General Rodolfo Azurin Jr. to lead the investigation.

“Our resolve on these heinous crimes will not dwindle as we continue to fulfill our mandate to protect the Filipinos,” Abalos said.