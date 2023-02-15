Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAP-Abu Dhabi Chapter celebrates fiscal year achievements with Dubai yacht party

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report51 mins ago

The United Architects of the Philippines-Abu Dhabi Chapter recently hosted a New Year Yacht Party, celebrating the chapter’s success during the first half of the fiscal year.

TFT NEWS YACHT

The event, held on Saturday, January 21, 2023, was attended by several members and their families, who all enjoyed a night of dancing and stunning views.

The attendees arrived in their party attire and gathered in Abu Dhabi, then boarded a spacious yacht at Dubai Marina.

WhatsApp Image 2023 02 15 at 4.54.01 PM

As they sailed, they enjoyed breathtaking views of the city skyline and waterways, including popular landmarks like The Palm, Burj Al Arab, and The Ain Dubai. A live DJ kept the party going, and guests enjoyed lounging on comfortable seating areas while sipping on drinks and dining on an assortment of delicious food.

The party also included an awards ceremony for the best attire and dance moves, as well as a raffle draw with prizes from generous sponsors. Members also participated in an exchange gift, with everyone who brought a gift receiving one in return.

WhatsApp Image 2023 02 15 at 4.54.02 PM

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report51 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS tasty yue

Tasty Yue Restaurant offers several discounts in line with WEMART’s multiple store anniversaries

9 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 13

BTS member Suga to go on solo tour

10 mins ago
Screen Shot 2023 02 15 at 5.51.11 PM

WAM’s round table at WGS discuss media’s role in climate change fight

26 mins ago
Dubai Customs Office.jpeg.crdownload

Dubai Customs carried out 1,283 seizures at airports in 2022

1 hour ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button