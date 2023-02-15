UAP-Abu Dhabi Chapter celebrates fiscal year achievements with Dubai yacht party

The United Architects of the Philippines-Abu Dhabi Chapter recently hosted a New Year Yacht Party, celebrating the chapter’s success during the first half of the fiscal year.

The event, held on Saturday, January 21, 2023, was attended by several members and their families, who all enjoyed a night of dancing and stunning views.

The attendees arrived in their party attire and gathered in Abu Dhabi, then boarded a spacious yacht at Dubai Marina.

As they sailed, they enjoyed breathtaking views of the city skyline and waterways, including popular landmarks like The Palm, Burj Al Arab, and The Ain Dubai. A live DJ kept the party going, and guests enjoyed lounging on comfortable seating areas while sipping on drinks and dining on an assortment of delicious food.

The party also included an awards ceremony for the best attire and dance moves, as well as a raffle draw with prizes from generous sponsors. Members also participated in an exchange gift, with everyone who brought a gift receiving one in return.