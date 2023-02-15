Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

Tasty Yue Restaurant offers several discounts in line with WEMART's multiple store anniversaries

Tasty Yue Restaurant, which is one of the most in-demand places for seafood and delicious authentic Chinese cuisine in Dubai, is offering several discounts to WEMART’s valued customers.

The discount offers of Tasty Yue seafood restaurant are in line with WEMART supermarket’s multiple store anniversaries which kicked off this February.

Cash Vouchers

Known best for serving delectable food with good value for money, Tasty Yue will be giving cashback vouchers to their loyal customers.

You can get an automatic AED 10 cash voucher for every receipt with a minimum amount spent of AED 100 and AED 20 cash vouchers for every AED 300 that you spend in their restaurant.

This cash voucher promo lasts until 28th of February.

Lucky Draw

Apart from the amazing vouchers which allows you to get cashbacks, Tasty Yue restaurant customers can get their chance to win special prizes at the entrance of WEMART Dubai Investment Park (DIP) branch. All you need to participate is a minimum amount spent of AED 188.

Tasty Yue restaurant has also prepared several promotions so you can enjoy your dining experience even more.

Every Sunday from 10:00am to 4:00pm, Tasty Tue restaurant offers a ‘Sunday Dim Sum Brunch’ promo for only AED 99. Meanwhile, if you’re wishing to have their sought-after dishes first thing in the morning, you can try their Breakfast set menu for AED 42. Their Breakfast and Special Lunch Set is available for takeaways.

You can savor their mouth-watering dishes by making a reservation and calling: 0508430678 or purchasing your favorite Tasty Yue dishes and have them delivered straight to your doorstep through the food delivery app, Talabat.

Follow @WEMARTuae on Facebook and Instagram to access more exciting offers on Asian goods and many other products from WEMART Hypermarket.

WEMART is available through the following branches:

WEMART Hypermarket – Clock Tower

Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai, near Deira City Center Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Abu Dhabi – Hamdan

Abdulla Bin Darwish Building (adjacent to Al Masraf Bank) Hamdan St. – Salam St. Junction, Abu Dhabi

WEMART Supermarket – Baniyas Branch

Shop-7, Baniyas Complex Tower, Nasser Square in Deira, just behind the Baniyas Square Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Supermarket – International City

China Cluster, International City, Dubai

WEMART Hypermarket – Dubai Investment Park

Shop No 2-1,Darwish Bin Ahmed & Sons Building B – Dubai Investments Park – Dubai

