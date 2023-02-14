Pinay finds love at a bus stop in Satwa, Dubai: A Valentine’s Special

A chance encounter at a bus stop in Dubai brought Shierley Pio Roda Bugnot and Rolando B. Bugnot Jr. together, and they’ve been inseparable for the past 13 years.

In an interview with The Filipino Times, Shierley, a former Overseas Filipino Worker, shared the story of how she met the love of her life at a bus stop in Satwa, Dubai.

Shierley, who was working as an administrative staff in Dubai at the time, first saw Rolando wearing a yellow polo shirt standing near the bus stop. She thought he was Indian and didn’t realize that they were waiting for the same company shuttle bus.

It wasn’t until he spoke in Tagalog that she realized he was a fellow Filipino. They had sat next to each other on the bus before, but they had never spoken.

“Actually ayokong nakakatabi siya kasi I don’t know what the feeling. I cannot explain it, she said. “And that time na nakatabi ko siya, parati ko na syang napapanaginipan, I don’t know why.”

Shierley was transferred to Deira after six months of training in the head office, and she didn’t see or talk to Rolando anymore.

However, they were reunited when Shierley returned to the Philippines for vacation. The company’s HR department arranged for Rolando to accompany her to prepare her travel documents at the Philippine Consulate General (PCG) Dubai, and that was the start of their relationship.

He drove her to the airport and continued to call her while she was in the Philippines.

When she returned to Dubai, he surprised her at the airport with five red roses.

“‘Yung aming HR ang nag-match sa amin. Sabi nya, “okay lang ba magpasama ka kay Rolly para sa documents na kailangan mongi-prepare for your vacation?” and doon na nagsimula. Hinataid nya ko sa airport at nung nagbakasyon ako tinatawagan nya parin ako sa Pinas. At noong bumalik ako sa Dubai, akala ko yung kaiban ko ‘yung susundo, pero sinundo niya ako with 5 red roses,” narrated Shierley.

Shierley asked him what the flowers were for, but he didn’t answer her question. From then on, he would text, call, and meet up with her regularly, and he eventually asked her if she loved him. They confirmed their love for each other in Creek Dubai.

“One time, he asked me kung mahal ko rin ba sya? That was in Creek Dubai and I said yes,” said Shierley.

One of the things that Shierley liked about Rolando was how he used to ignore her. “Gustong gusto ko na ini-snob nya ako,” she said. “At nagustuhan ko rin yung pagiging matalino nya, isa kasi yun sa mga hinahanap kong kahinaan ng mga lalaki at yung pagiging masayahin niya.”

She also liked how safe she felt when she was with him and how good-looking he was. “Para bang talagang wala ka nang hahanapin pa,” she added.

Dubai holds a special place in Shierley and Rolando’s hearts because it’s where they met and fell in love.

“Sobrang special ng lugar na Dubai kasi sa dinami-dami ng lugar dito sa Pilipinas, doon pala kami magkakatagpo ng mapapangasawa ko,” said Shierley.

They’ve been married for 13 years now and have three children together.

They both work in government jobs, with Rolando working in Manila and Shierley in their province. They spend quality time together on weekends, and they are grateful for their blessings, including the properties and a construction business that they were able to acquire through their savings in Dubai.

Their message to other OFWs is to always pray for the right partner in life and to trust that God will bring them together at the right time.

“Always pray to God for Him to give you ‘the one’ that will be your partner in this lifetime journey and God will give you the right one in His right time. and then, you will live happily ever after”

Shierley and Rolando are a testament to the power of love and the joys that it can bring, even in the most unexpected places.

