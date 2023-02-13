Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash

Photo courtesy: RAK Police

A 72-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Ras Al Khaimah on Thursday morning.

The Ras Al Khaimah Police reported that the driver fled the scene after colliding with the man who was crossing the road around 6:00 AM.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene, however, the victim, who was of Arab nationality, was pronounced dead. The police did not disclose the exact location of the incident.

The body of he victim was brought to the hospital and is being transferred for his family’s funeral arrangements.

The police reported that they apprehended a 26-year-old man three hours after the accident, having analyzed surveillance footage that revealed a vehicle quickly leaving the vicinity.

“Traffic investigation teams tracked down the car and found it parked in front of a house in a close-by neighbourhood,” the RAK police said in a statement.

“The man was arrested and has been referred to the public prosecution.”

The nationality of the man arrested was not disclosed.

