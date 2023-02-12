Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Kuwait “disappointed” over PH’s decision to suspend contracts of first-time OFWs

File photo of OFWs from Kuwait

The government of Kuwait expressed disappointment over the Department of Migrant Workers’ (DMW) decision to suspend the contracts of first-time overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

Assistant Foreign Minister of Asia Affairs at the Kuwait Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Sameeh Essa Johar Hayat conveyed this to Philippine Charge d’ Affaires to Kuwait Jose Cabrera III, according to DMW Advisory No. 5 issued on February 8, 2023.

The advisory was issued on Feb. 8 in the wake of the brutal killing of Jullebee Ranara, whose charred remains were found in a Kuwaiti desert.

The two diplomats agreed to improve Philippine-Kuwait relations “through increased cooperation”.

The Kuwaiti official said that their government wishes the matter to be resolved as soon as possible.

Both governments are planning to hold a dialogue following the deployment ban for first-time OFWs to the Gulf state.

