Restaurant swaps ex photos for free burgers on Valentine’s Day

A restaurant un Dubai is offering unique way to heal a broken heart this Valentine’s Day.

In a post by the Hotels and Catering News Middle East, they shared how a burger joint in Dubai offers to trade photos of their guests with a free burger on Valentine’s Day.

To claim their prize, customers simply need to show proof of a breakup, such as a crumpled photo, a stuffed animal, or a break-up WhatsApp message.

Chef Ali Yazdi, the founder of SLAW, will even be on hand to destroy the proof with his iconic burger knife.

“We understand how difficult Valentine’s Day can be for those with a broken heart,” said Chef Ali. “But we hope that this promotion will bring closure to our guests, and even if it doesn’t, they can at least enjoy a delicious burger with other single people.”

The promotion will be available to the first 50 customers in each of the SLAW branches in Hessa Street and Jumeirah, from 11am to 5pm on Tuesday, February 14th.