Celeste Cortesi grateful for role in Darna finale 

Staff Report19 hours ago

Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi is grateful for her special appearance in the finale episode of Darna.

Cortesi surprised her fans when she appeared in the show as Kevnar, The Queen of Marte.

Cortesi wore Darna in the national costume competition of the Miss Universe 2022 pageant where she failed to secure a semi-finals spot.

“Nagtagumpay ka sa misyon mo. Tunay kang anak ng magiting na mandirigmang si Zorra, matapang at maaasahan. Nararapat kang maging protektor,” Cortesi said in her appearance in the superhero drama.

“Maraming salamat sa mga sakripisyo mo. Dahil sa ginawa mo, nailigtas mo hindi lang ang mundo, kundi ang buong kalawakan,” she added.

Cortesi shared on her Instagram post about the new experience.

“Just like any other challenge, I take it as an opportunity to learn and to grow. It is true that when one door closes, another one opens, it’s all about seizing the moment and being grateful for the chance to work hard and to learn more about myself,” said the beauty queen.

“Here is to new beginnings and to new adventures,” she added.

Staff Report19 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

