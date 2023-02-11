Ai-Ai Delas Alas apologizes to Joy Belmonte over election viral video 

Kapuso comedy actress Ai-Ai Delas Alas has apologized to Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte over a viral video during the 2022 election campaign making a parody of the mayor.

In an interview with Boy Abunda, Ai-Ai said that she meant no offense and she was only doing what she was told.

“Nung ginawa ko po ‘yun, bilang artista po, tapos sila naman ang gumawa ng script nun, si direk at saka sila, tapos ako ‘yung artista,” Ai-Ai told Abunda.

The actress said that she even asked the production team to change some lines because this may offend Belmonte.

“But since ‘yun na nga, na-offend siya, pasensiya na, Mayora, na ako pala ay nakasakit sa ‘yo. Pero artista lang ako, kumbaga kaya ginawa ko ‘yun kasi inutos lang sa ‘kin,” she said.

To make the mood lighter, Ai-Ai laughed when she saw the video of Belmonte patching things up with director Darryl Yap.

Both Ai-Ai and Yap were declared persona non-grata over the portrayal of Belmonte.