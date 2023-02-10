Latest NewsNewsTFT News

WATCH: Abu Dhabi Police release footage to warn motorists of the dangers of distracted driving

The Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with the Control and Monitoring Center, has released a footage on social media to warn motorists of the dangers of distracted driving.

“The Traffic and Patrol Directorate warned drivers of the dangers of being occupied while driving due to the use of mobile phones to browse the Internet, social media sites, make a call, take photos, and other behaviors that could lead to accidents,” said the Abu Dhabi Police in its post.  

Distracted driving can lead to a fine worth AED 800 and 4 black points on your driving license. This means if you are caught on a phone call or texting while driving, you will have to pay a heavy penalty as well as your license faces the terror of black points.

