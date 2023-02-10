Japanese firms pledge billions of pesos, to create 10,000 jobs for Filipinos

President Bongbong Marcos announced that he had secured billions of investment pledges from Japanese companies during his working visit to Japan.

Malacanang said that these companies are involved in semiconductors, electronics, and wiring harnesses. The investments are expected to generate some 10,000 jobs for Filipinos.

“We want the country to attain the status as a regional hub for printers, wiring harnesses, and other electronic goods,” Marcos said during his meeting with Japanese companies.

“We consider your operations significant. You are a prime generator of jobs. You provide support for sectors critical to industrial development and you carry with you the promise to create value through innovation in global manufacturing around the world,” he added.

Marcos also lauded the strong engineering workforce in the Philippines that has a potential for growth and expansion.

“With the automotive industry moving toward electric vehicles and autonomous driving and the printer industry facing challenges related to digitalization and automation, we hope to see you recruit our talented human resources in your R&D,” he said.

Executives from Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd.; Yazaki Corporation; Yokowo Manufacturing of the Philippines; Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.; Brother Industries, Ltd.; IBIDEN Co., Ltd.; Seiko Epson Corporation; NIDEC-SHIMPO Corporation; and TDK Corporation were the ones who met Marcos.