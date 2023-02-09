Over AED317M in unpaid salaries given to 14,700 workers via Abu Dhabi Labour Court

The Abu Dhabi Labour Court has taken swift action to ensure the timely payment of owed wages to over 14,700 workers in the emirate. The court intervened in cases filed in 2022, resulting in the distribution of AED317 million to the workers involved. The payment was facilitated by a combination of judicial initiatives and cooperation between strategic partners.

The latest figures released by the labour court show that 8,560 workers were involved in collective enforcement and litigation cases, receiving a total of AED125 million, while 6,217 workers were engaged in individual enforcement cases, receiving AED192 million. The court emphasized its commitment to resolving labour disputes with expedited enforcement and rendering judgements in accordance with the provisions of the labour law and its regulations, to maintain a fair balance between the rights of both parties in the contractual relationship.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), has placed great importance on the resolution of labour cases and reducing litigation time. The labour court has taken this directive to heart and is providing special attention to the settlement of cases and payment of owed wages.

The court has praised the efforts of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) in addressing the conditions of workers and facilitating their transition to other companies in the UAE, as well as the cooperation of its strategic partners in providing services to meet the workers’ needs. The court has also rolled out several judicial initiatives over the past few years, including a one-day court established in Abu Dhabi in 2018 and a mobile court that visits workers’ accommodations to resolve disputes with employers.

The mobile court consists of a special team from the labour court and other officials from the Mohre, who go to the workers’ accommodations to address complaints of unpaid salaries. The team ensures that the workers receive their pending salaries on the spot, and liquidates the company’s bank guarantee to pay the workers’ dues and provide tickets for those wishing to return home.