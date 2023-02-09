LeBron James sets new record for most points scored in NBA history

LeBron James finally surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the National Basketball Association’s all-time leading scorer on Tuesday, breaking a record that many believed would never be broken.

With 20 seasons in the NBA under his belt, James passed Abdul-Jabbar’s long-standing point total of 38,387 with a 21-foot shot during the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The crowd at the Crypto.com Arena erupted in celebration as James raised his arms in relief, having reached a new milestone of 38,388 points. Abdul-Jabbar, who was in attendance courtside, was one of the first to extend his congratulations to James during a stoppage in play to honor this historic moment in NBA history.

“To be able to be in the presence of a legend and great as Kareem it means so much to me,” James told the crowd.

Apart from is fans and friends, Lebron’s family was also present to witness the historic moment.

“Everybody that’s ever been part of this run with me these last 20 years, I just want to say I thank you so much because I wouldn’t be me without all your help, all your passion and all your sacrifices to help me get to this point,” said LeBron.

James also recognized NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and the late David Stern in his tribute.

In a television interview Kareem Abdul-Jabbar stated that it was important for him to be present during the game as he wants to debunk any thoughts saying that he does not recognize LeBron. He expressed that he respect and has admiration for LeBron’s evolution throughout these years.

While he admitted that there was melancholy seeing that his record was broken, he said that as cliche as it may sound “records are meant to be broken.”

Abdul-Jabbar said that he is happy to have kept the record for four decades long and is proud of LeBron’s achievement.