New study highlights Manila as the “most loving” city in the world

Manila, the capital of the Philippines, has been named the “most loving capital city in the world,” according to a recent study conducted by Crossword Solver. The study aimed to determine which countries and cities in the world are the most loving based on the number of times the phrase “love you” was used in geotagged tweets posted online.

The researchers analyzed tweets that contained variations of the phrase “love you,” including tweets with “love u” and “<3 you" as well as those that had different heart emojis followed by "u" or "you." They then calculated the proportion of "loving" tweets per 100,000 to determine the "most loving" location in the world. Manila topped the list, with 1,246 "loving" tweets for every 100,000 posted on the social media platform. The capital was followed by Guatemala City, Guatemala (1,224); Luanda, Angola (1,180); Jakarta, Indonesia (974); and Mexico City, Mexico (948). The study attributed Manila's ranking to the strong family ties in Filipino culture, where love is at the core of most families, and immediate and extended family are considered very important. The younger generation in the Philippines is also known for expressing their emotions online through "hugot," a Filipino word meaning to express deep emotion. This is spread among friends, family, and romantic partners through poignant quotes, music, and videos. In addition to Manila being named the "most loving capital city," the study also found that Guatemala is the most loving country in the world, and Cochabamba, Bolivia is the most loving city.