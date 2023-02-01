Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Saudi launches first-of-its-kind 96-hour ‘Stopover Visa’

Filipinos and travellers from all over the world can now enjoy a quick 96-hour stay and visit to Saudi Arabia as it introduces its first-of-its-kind ‘Stopover Visa’.

Available via National carriers SAUDIA and flynas, the Stopover Visa is open for all leisure, business, and religious travellers and welcomes all visitors for up to 96 hours from the moment they land on Saudi.

This visa will be digitally integrated with an airline booking engine and could be accessed within three minutes. It is also open to a wider number of countries than Saudi’s tourism eVisa and is free-of-charge, according to reports from the Saudi Gazette.

Travelers can use the Stopover Visa to perform Umrah – but the faithful must first register for Umrah through the Nusuk platform.

Custom 24, 48, 72, and 96-hour itineraries have been developed to inspire visitors to explore Saudi Arabia’s historic attractions.

