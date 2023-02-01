‘Friendzoned’ man rejected by woman sues her for $3 million

A man who was rejected by a woman he wants sued her for $3 million for emotional trauma after the woman decided that she only sees him as a friend.

The legal action was put on hold after the woman identified as Nora Tan agreed to undergo counselling with the complainant Mr K. Kawshigan for one and a half years.

After Tan cut off the contract with Kawshigan, the latter filed two lawsuits against her – a $3 million High Court claim for allegedly causing “damage to his stellar reputation” and “trauma, depression and impacts” to his life.

He also filed a $22,000 magistrate’s court claim for allegedly breaching an agreement to improve their relationship.

The second complaint however was rejected by the court for having no foundation and could be considered as abuse of court of power.

“Considered in totality, I find that the present action was intentionally initiated by the claimant with the ulterior motive of vexing or oppressing the defendant by requiring her to defend various claims that fundamentally stem from the same factual matrix in different forums,” the court said.

“This court will not be an accessory to his calculated attempt to compel engagement from the defendant who, after years of massaging the claimant’s unhappiness, has finally decided to stand up to his threats rather than cower and give in to his demands,” the court added.

Tan and Kawshigan became friends in 2016 until 2020. The problem however arose when the two see their relationship in different directions.

The $3 million High Court claim is fixed for a pre-trial hearing on February 9.