PH bet Maria Luisa Varela wins controversial Miss Planet International pageant; Tolentino express contention

Philippines’ representative Maria Luisa Varela successfully clinched the crown in the Miss Planet International (MPI) pageant 2023 held in Cambodia on Sunday, January 29.

It can be recalled that it was originally Binibining Pilipinas first runner-up Herlene Budol who was supposed to participate in the said competition but Budol withdrew from the competition after tension increased in Uganda following an Ebola outbreak.

Later on, the November 19 pageant was cancelled and Budol’s manager Wilbert Tolentino said that the Philippines will no longer send a candidate.

In his latest Facebook post, Tolentino called out Varela saying that her entry to the pageant was unauthorized.

In his post, Tolentino shared screenshots of his conversations with other MPI national directors stating that they have not been refunded their payments and they consider their experience with the organizers a scam.

The Miss Planet International beauty contest was established in Cambodia in 2019 with the purpose of promoting the goals set by the United Nations for sustainable development. Two of its main objectives are to protect the environment and eliminate poverty.