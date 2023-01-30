Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsTFT News

PH bet Maria Luisa Varela wins controversial Miss Planet International pageant; Tolentino express contention

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Philippines’ representative Maria Luisa Varela successfully clinched the crown in the Miss Planet International (MPI) pageant 2023 held in Cambodia on Sunday, January 29.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maria Luisa Varela (@stayempressive)

It can be recalled that it was originally Binibining Pilipinas first runner-up Herlene Budol who was supposed to participate in the said competition but Budol withdrew from the competition after tension increased in Uganda following an Ebola outbreak.

Later on, the November 19 pageant was cancelled and Budol’s manager Wilbert Tolentino said that the Philippines will no longer send a candidate.

In his latest Facebook post, Tolentino called out Varela saying that her entry to the pageant was unauthorized.

In his post, Tolentino shared screenshots of his conversations with other MPI  national directors stating that they have not been refunded their payments and they consider their experience with the organizers a scam.

The Miss Planet International beauty contest was established in Cambodia in 2019 with the purpose of promoting the goals set by the United Nations for sustainable development. Two of its main objectives are to protect the environment and eliminate poverty.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Screen Shot 2023 01 30 at 12.55.16 PM

Song Joong Ki announced his marriage to Katy Louise Saunders

3 mins ago
Screen Shot 2023 01 30 at 1.00.45 PM

UAE Museum unveils Holocaust-survivor Torah scroll

1 hour ago
huawei

6 reasons why we love the newly launched tablet HUAWEI MatePad SE

1 hour ago
TFT NEWS freezing

Watch: UAE temperatures fall to near-freezing levels, ice layer forms on water stream in Jebel Jais

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button