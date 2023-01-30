Huawei and HIPA cooperate for the second time to support local photography enthusiasts to blaze a new trail in pro-level smartphone photography

Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) takes a leap forward in supporting local talent and promoting creativity, by joining the line-up of partners in WORLD’S COOLEST WINTER – SEASON 2 organized by the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA), one of the world’s most renowned photography associations, to make high-class photography more accessible to consumers.

With everything it has achieved over the past 51 years, the UAE has become a destination for those who seek exceptional experiences in various fields, and so is its winter, which offers unique and amazing options. This competition uses the light to reflect the most beautiful natural, cultural and recreational landmarks of the UAE, highlight its diverse tourism activities and encourage the public and photographers to share their experiences in a winter that is full of activities and events, and to take the most wonderful pictures that reflect the uniqueness and beauty of nature, and the UAE’s fertile environmental diversity that enriches experiences. It allows them to enjoy its warm winter, in deserts, plains, valleys and mountains, uniqueness of its sea view, diversity of its wildlife, and celebrate the faces, streets and society of the UAE with the creativity of their lenses in “Winter in the UAE” category.

The HUAWEI Mate50 Pro does an incredible job in capturing the luminous Burj Khalifa with its radiant glow as illustrated by Waheed Akhtar @dubai.uae.dxb

Commenting on the partnership, Ali Bin Thalith – Secretary General of the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA) said: “We are proud to renew our cooperation with Huawei, to promote creativity and widen the horizon for the growing visual arts creative communities in quantity and quality. Portable technologies achieve major technical gains for ease of learning, use and unlimited spread. We invite all artists to participate with their cultural and tourism themed creations and translate their interaction with the second season of “ WORLD’S COOLEST WINTER – SEASON 3″. We are confident that they will be able to present the finest works of the UAE’s environment, nature, wildlife, stunning terrain and unique and diverse community”.

Peak Yin, Country Manager of Huawei CBG, UAE remarked: “Huawei believes in nurturing local talent through cutting-edge technologies and meaningful partnerships with established platforms, such as HIPA, that encourage self-expression through the art of photography. We recently launched HUAWEI Mate50 Pro, that allows everyday smartphone users to express themselves creatively and turns them into professional photographers, and enables them to further explore professional photography opportunities. Together with HIPA, we are calling out all professional and amateur photography enthusiasts to create their own masterpieces and fulfill their potential”.

Budding photography enthusiasts and local artists that showcase their professional photography skills, have the chance to be selected as one of three winners who will receive the HUWAEI Mate50 Pro – representing a major step forward in smartphone aesthetics, thanks to the symmetrical Space Ring Design and packs an Ultra Aperture XMAGE Camera, which boasts the first-ever 10-scale adjustable physical aperture and most versatile photography capabilities ever seen on a HUAWEI Mate smartphone. In terms of performance, the HUAWIE Mate50 Pro is armored by the ultra-reliable “Kunlun Glass” which boosts drop resistance by 10 times . These robust features are enhanced by futuristic Super Device and EMUI 13, which debuts on the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro and offers a broad array of seamless smart services.

World’s Coolest Winter – Season 2: Submissions will be accepted till 24:00 on 31st January 2023 UAE standard time.

The partnership isn’t the first time HIPA has collaborated with Huawei. In 2019 HIPA and Huawei organized Huawei Moments Instagram photography competition among mature and professional Huawei smartphone photographers, where four grand prize winners, selected out of 9000 submissions by HIPA’s judging panel, got a chance to test the HUAWEI P30 Pro camera and impressive performance in various real-life conditions during the photo-tour in Iceland.