DMW reminds Saudi OFWs of deadline of claim submission for unpaid wages and salary

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 8 hours ago

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has released a reminder to Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) who would like to claim for their unpaid wages and salaries in Saudi Arabia.

In the Facebook post, the agency called for last minute submissions as the online portal nears its closing on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

“Para sa mga Saudi OGER claimants, January 31, 2023 po ang deadline sa pag-update ng inyong impormasyon para sa inyong mga unpaid wages at salary claims,” reads the post. 

The DMW has worked alongside the authorities of KSA in arranging the payment of the claims of more than 10,000 unpaid Filipino workers which are believed to have resulted from several construction companies who have filed for bankruptcy last 2015-2016.

Read: Nearly 10,000 OFWs from Saudi still unpaid – DMW

Before the end of 2022, the Saudi government has committed to allocate some 2 billion riyals for the payment of the OFWs’ unpaid claims.

Earlier this month, the DMW said that they were supposed to go back to Saudi but were asked to extend the deadline.
OFWs who would like to submit a claim must complete their submission before January 31, 2023 at: http://ehqaq.sa/saudioger.

