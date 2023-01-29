Dubai emerges as top destination for dream weddings

Dubai is quickly becoming a top destination for weddings, with an increasing number of wedding and event planners around the world recommending the city as the perfect place for couples to celebrate their nuptials. This is in line with the city’s efforts to boost its reputation as a premier location for living, working, and visiting, as well as a global destination for weddings.

The city’s state-of-the-art infrastructure, picturesque resorts, luxury hospitality offerings, services, exceptional safety record, and diverse tourism attractions have made it the ideal location for organizing memorable social events. People from all over the world are choosing Dubai to celebrate not only weddings but also milestone celebrations and personal occasions.

One of the main reasons for this trend is the availability of highly-skilled wedding and event planners in Dubai, as well as its distinctive locations, eclectic culinary scene, cultural diversity, and unmatched packages for all budgets. Dubai offers a truly special experience for wedding couples and guests.

Laila Suhail, CEO of Strategic Alliances & Partnerships Sector, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, commented: “We are proud to highlight Dubai’s world class proposition as the city of choice for destination weddings in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the world’s most visited destination. As a global lifestyle hub, Dubai is not only the ultimate getaway for couples looking to experience an unforgettable wedding but also offers wonderful settings to mark their special occasions such as anniversaries. Apart from couples, families and friends visiting Dubai to attend weddings can also enjoy an array of unforgettable cultural, dining, entertainment and shopping experiences.

“Dubai’s exceptional value offering as a wedding destination was showcased at the Global Wedding Excellence retreat, one of our key vehicles for driving the city’s campaign to raise its profile as the ideal choice for destination weddings. The range of international accolades that the city has received has also contributed significantly to bolstering the city’s reputation as a wedding destination. The city was named the No.1 global destination for two successive years in the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards. Dubai’s remarkable growth as a preferred wedding destination would not have been possible without the support of all stakeholders. We will continue to work with our partners and event and wedding planners to showcase Dubai as a dream destination for celebrating weddings and milestones.”

Dubai offers a multitude of stunning backdrops and world-famous landmarks for wedding celebrations, including the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Frame, Museum of the Future and Ain Dubai, as well as a broad portfolio of luxury hotels and resorts. Moreover, the city offers year-round sunshine, iconic settings and unique venues for social events. Whether it is a sparkling cityscape, a beautiful sandy beach, a lush green garden, stunning mountain views or rolling sand dunes, Dubai provides spectacular locales for destination weddings.

Dubai is home to more than 794 luxurious hotels, all of which uphold the highest standards of local hospitality and provide unique ambiences for wedding couples and guests to create exceptional memories.

A global gastronomy hub, the city’s culinary tapestry is enriched by influences from the food cultures of over 200 nationalities, providing innumerable choices that can suit diverse tastes and preferences.

The debut of the MICHELIN Guide Dubai in June 2022 endorsed the city’s emergence as a leading international fine dining hotspot.

The inaugural edition of the Guide features 69 restaurants, including 14 winners of the Michelin Bib Gourmand, an award that recognises restaurants that serve high-quality food at reasonable prices.

With its strategic geographical location midway between the West and East and rising status as a global aviation hub, Dubai ranks as one of the world’s most connected cities.

Dubai is less than eight hours away from anywhere in Europe, Asia, and Africa. Moreover, Dubai is highly open and accessible with simplified visa procedures and entry requirements.