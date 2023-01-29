Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Abu Dhabi court orders woman to return AED453,000 borrowed from husband

Staff Report

An Abu Dhabi court has ordered a woman to return the Dh453,000 she borrowed from her husband, after she refused to pay it back on the pretext that it was spousal alimony.

Official court documents reveal that the Arab man had filed a lawsuit against his wife, demanding that she return the money, which he had transferred to her bank account in instalments.

According to the man’s lawsuit, he had agreed to give his wife the money on the condition that she would return it within three months. However, despite several requests from her husband, the woman failed to return the money.

The man stated that they did not sign any agreement regarding the transaction as they were married.

The husband presented to the court all documents showing that he had transferred the money to his wife’s account.

The woman admitted to taking the money, but she claimed that it was not a loan, but rather spousal alimony given to her by her husband.

The Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Cases Court, after hearing from all parties, issued a ruling ordering the woman to return her husband’s money, and also to pay for his legal expenses.

 

