PH to reassess labor agreement with Kuwait

The Philippines is looking to revisit the current Bilateral Labor Agreement (BLA) with Kuwait in order to further protect its overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), according to an official from the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW). This decision comes after the recent killing of 35-year-old OFW Jullebee Ranara by her employer’s son.

In a statement made during the Saturday News Forum at the Dapo Restaurant in Quezon City, DMW Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac said, “The directive of Secretary Toots (Susan) Ople (is) that it is time to revisit or review the labor agreement to further strengthen the protection of OFWs.” The BLA, which was signed by the Philippines and Kuwaiti governments in 2018, aims to provide better working conditions and protection for OFWs in Kuwait.

Cacdac went on to say that the DMW is also looking into recruitment standards to ensure that only agencies with good track records can employ Filipino workers. This is an effort to prevent cases such as Ranara’s, in which she was allegedly killed by her employer’s son.

The National Bureau of Investigation is currently conducting an autopsy on Ranara’s body, which arrived in the Philippines from Kuwait on Friday night. The 17-year-old suspect is currently under police custody and Kuwaiti authorities are said to be coordinating with the Philippine embassy on the progress of the case. Cacdac stated, “The case is now under a prosecutor and we are awaiting official findings.”

Ranara’s death has sparked renewed calls for better protection of OFWs, who make up a significant portion of the Philippines’ labor force. The DMW’s decision to revisit the BLA with Kuwait is a positive step towards ensuring that OFWs are provided with safer working conditions and better protection while abroad.