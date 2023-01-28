Latest NewsNewsTFT Reach

PH breaks Guinness World Record for ‘longest line of candles lit in a relay’

The local government of Silang and the Catholic Church successfully broke India’s Guinness World Record for the longest line of candles lit in a relay of 366 candles.

In the Guinness World Record attempt, in line with a series of celebrations for the feast of Nuestra Señora de Candelaria, participants lit 621 candles from Nuestra Señora de Candelaria Parish to the municipal hall grounds in Barangay Biga.

Silang’s effort broke the previous world record of 366 candles established in 2016 in Jammu, India.

Kuya Kim’s “24 Oras” report on Thursday that they managed to light 621 candles, surpassing India, which was only able to light 366 candles.

“Ang ine-expect namin, nasa 500 lang kasi ang kailangan lang namin i-beat is 366 pero ang dumating is nasa 700,” said municipal administrator Nathaniel Anarna Jr.

Kheglacy Pascual, who was 367th in line, admitted to being very nervous before clinching the title for Silang.

“Nung nalaman ko po na kailangan ma-beat ‘yung 366, sabi ko dapat makarating sa ‘kin yung kandila. Sa ‘kin po nakasalalay. Sobrang kabado po ako,” she said.

