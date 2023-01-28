Japan set to legalize medical marijuana for selected patients

In a significant policy shift, the Japanese government has declared plans to authorize the use of medicinal marijuana to treat individuals suffering from terminal illnesses. During the current Diet session, the administration is contemplating proposing proposals to modify the Cannabis Control Law.

This effort is in response to the increased demand for alternate kinds of medication among people suffering from chronic disorders like epilepsy, for whom existing medications have proven ineffectual. Medical marijuana is already legal in numerous countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, and has been used successfully to treat people suffering from these ailments.

The proposed amendment also maintains the illegality of recreational marijuana use. Cannabis plants contain an intoxicating chemical, which is one of the reasons why marijuana usage in medicine is now outlawed in Japan. The proposed amendment would allow such patients to utilize cannabis-derived medications.

In Japan, there are currently no repercussions for consuming marijuana since farmers who produce cannabis with authorization from prefectural governors may consume compounds from the plant while harvesting. However, the government aims to tighten the grip on marijuana in order to prevent the drug’s overuse among young people, which is becoming a societal concern.