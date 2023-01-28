Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Japan set to legalize medical marijuana for selected patients

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

In a significant policy shift, the Japanese government has declared plans to authorize the use of medicinal marijuana to treat individuals suffering from terminal illnesses. During the current Diet session, the administration is contemplating proposing proposals to modify the Cannabis Control Law.

This effort is in response to the increased demand for alternate kinds of medication among people suffering from chronic disorders like epilepsy, for whom existing medications have proven ineffectual. Medical marijuana is already legal in numerous countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, and has been used successfully to treat people suffering from these ailments.

The proposed amendment also maintains the illegality of recreational marijuana use. Cannabis plants contain an intoxicating chemical, which is one of the reasons why marijuana usage in medicine is now outlawed in Japan. The proposed amendment would allow such patients to utilize cannabis-derived medications.

In Japan, there are currently no repercussions for consuming marijuana since farmers who produce cannabis with authorization from prefectural governors may consume compounds from the plant while harvesting. However, the government aims to tighten the grip on marijuana in order to prevent the drug’s overuse among young people, which is becoming a societal concern.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

onion couple

LOOK: Couple gives out onions as wedding giveaway in Philippines

27 seconds ago
Peter Rosalita 11 years old jan 2023

WATCH: Abu Dhabi-based Pinoy singer Peter Rosalita competes on America’s Got Talent: All-Stars

9 mins ago
pbbm economy generic

President Marcos optimistic about reducing inflation rate to 4% by Q3/Q4 of 2023

4 hours ago
eight individuals government job scam philippines

Eight individuals fall victim to government job scam at Malacañang Palace

4 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button