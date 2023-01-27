Filipina transgender found dead inside Hotel in New York City

Authorities from the New York Police Department discovered a 47-year-old person lying unconscious and unresponsive on a hotel bed in New York City, while responding to a 911 call on January 19.

The victim was eventually identified as Rodolfo Maacap Jr., who had been reported missing by the Philippine Consulate General in New York for a few days. Among her friends, the transgender Pinay was also known as Olivia Snow.

According to authorities, there are no evident signs of trauma on her body. An autopsy to find out the cause of death will be carried out by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Consul General of the Philippines, Senen Mangalile, confirmed that the consulate is in contact with concerned authorities in the US and the Philippines.

“We are waiting for the results of the investigation that is being carried out at the moment. We have been in touch with the family, and we have assured them that the consulate is here to support and extend whatever assistance they need. It is a sad and unfortunate thing that happened, but we will get to the bottom of why and how it happened,” Mangalile said.

Now the Philippine Consulate in the United States is arranging for Maacap’s return her body to her home county.

“Tutulong po ang konsulado kung ano man ang kayang itulong sa paguwi ng labi ng ating kababayan na nasawi sa NY at yun po ay bahagi ng commitment ng ating gobyerno,” the consul general noted.

Her friends and social media posts say that Maacap was last seen in New Orleans, attending Miss Universe pageant festivities.