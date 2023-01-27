Latest NewsNewsTFT News

12 year-old boy dies after playing with father’s gun

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report52 mins ago

A 12 year-old boy died after he accidentally shot himself while playing with his father’s gun on Thursday, in San Jose Del Monte Bulacan.

The boy reportedly brought the service firearm of his father to his school.

In a GMA News report, the boy was playing with a 9mm Barretta when it fired up and shot him. He was rushed to the hospital but later in declared dead.

“Dito sa may chin, lumabas sa ilong at tumama fired bullet sa kisame. From kisame, nag invade doon sa yero o doon sa hard object,” said Colonel Rannie Lumactod, San Jose Del Monte chief of police.

“Due to curiosity of the young age of the victim, na-unclock niya yung firearm, pag-pull niya ng trigger, it happened, pumutok yung baril. Sa kakalaro niya, akala niya, yung game na ginagawa niya, maybe the same sa real na buhay. Whereas in real, kapag tinamaan ka, di ka na marerevive,” the official added.

The boy’s father will be facing charges for supposed negligence that lead to the death of his son.

“Maganda kung unloaded yung baril sa bahay. Pagka may baril ka dapat meron lock receptacle o container na nakalock siya,” said Tricky Trabuhara of the Responsible Owners of Guns.

Education Secretary Sara Duterte ordered a thorough probe of the incident and asked the Philippine National Police to conduct spot inspections in schools.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report52 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

rain uae 2

Five places where it rained the most in UAE this week

49 mins ago
bea alonzo yellow

“I can never be friends with somebody I cannot trust”: Bea Alonzo finds it impossible to be friends with ex Gerald Anderson

1 hour ago
WORLDS LARGEST PIZZA 3

LOOK: New record set for “World’s Largest Pizza” on January 2023

2 hours ago
iStock 177417670 1

Filipina transgender found dead inside Hotel in New York City

3 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button