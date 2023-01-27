12 year-old boy dies after playing with father’s gun

A 12 year-old boy died after he accidentally shot himself while playing with his father’s gun on Thursday, in San Jose Del Monte Bulacan.

The boy reportedly brought the service firearm of his father to his school.

In a GMA News report, the boy was playing with a 9mm Barretta when it fired up and shot him. He was rushed to the hospital but later in declared dead.

“Dito sa may chin, lumabas sa ilong at tumama fired bullet sa kisame. From kisame, nag invade doon sa yero o doon sa hard object,” said Colonel Rannie Lumactod, San Jose Del Monte chief of police.

“Due to curiosity of the young age of the victim, na-unclock niya yung firearm, pag-pull niya ng trigger, it happened, pumutok yung baril. Sa kakalaro niya, akala niya, yung game na ginagawa niya, maybe the same sa real na buhay. Whereas in real, kapag tinamaan ka, di ka na marerevive,” the official added.

The boy’s father will be facing charges for supposed negligence that lead to the death of his son.

“Maganda kung unloaded yung baril sa bahay. Pagka may baril ka dapat meron lock receptacle o container na nakalock siya,” said Tricky Trabuhara of the Responsible Owners of Guns.

Education Secretary Sara Duterte ordered a thorough probe of the incident and asked the Philippine National Police to conduct spot inspections in schools.