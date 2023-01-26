Rainy days to persist in UAE till weekend, lowest temperatures to reach 3°C

In recent days, the UAE has witnessed both heavy rain and high winds, with the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issuing weather alerts for the formation of convective clouds. Residents in Dubai, Sharjah, Fujairah, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, and other regions of the nation are waking up to rain and high winds, which are anticipated to last till Saturday, January 28.

The NCM has also advised citizens to avoid going into valleys because of the potential of flash floods. Motorists have also been cautioned to remain cautious on the roads, particularly on the Dubai-Al Ain Road, due to low visibility caused by heavy rain.

In addition to rain, the NCM has warned of rough seas and moderate to severe winds at times, with speeds reaching 55 km/hr, which may cause dust and sand to fly. This may be especially concerning for people who are allergic to dust.

The country’s maximum temperature is predicted to be between 20 and 24 ℃, while the lowest temperature is forecast to be between 3 and 9 ℃. Temperatures will range from 17-22°C in the coast to 5-12°C in the mountains. The humidity is also forecast to be moderate, ranging from 60-80% in coastal areas to 45-65% in mountainous areas.

The NCM has urged residents to exercise caution when traveling near coastal regions, as conditions in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are predicted to be quite harsh. Residents are reminded to be aware of the latest weather reports and to take essential steps to stay safe as the unstable weather conditions and the risk for flash floods, strong gusts, and adverse sea conditions are predicted to persist through Saturday.