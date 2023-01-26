Pets to be allowed inside LRT2 from February 2023

Pets will soon be allowed to board LRT2 trains beginning February 1 as long as they are in cages, in diapers and not too big.

The guidelines on the size of pets are not clear based on the last post of the Light Rail Transit Authority.

LRTA administrator Hernando Cabrera on Thursday announced the shift to a more pet-friendly policy. The MRT3 implemented this pet-friendly policy in 2021.

“The usual guidelines in pet-friendly establishments, that will be the same set of policies we’ll implement,” Cabrera said in a Laging Handa briefing.

“They must be in cages since we might encounter operational problems with leashed animals when they get to the train or station. That’s why it’s better if they’re in a cage,” he added.

The following are the criteria for pets to be allowed inside LRT2 coaches.

• full vaccination of pets

• confined to a proper cage to avoid bothering other passengers

• must be clean and wearing diapers

• must have a “certain size” and cannot be too big

“We may run into some problems with huge pets… it may be difficult for them to enter the train. We all know what sometimes it gets too crammed inside,” Cabrera added.

Cabrera hopes that LRT1 would also follow suit in order to standardize the policy for pets in trains.

“Our only objective here is to make our system more friendly. This is only applicable in line 2. I know that the MRT-3 implemented the same policy years ago. There’s still no word for line 1. Eventually maybe we could involve the private operator of line 1 to have the same policy,” he added.