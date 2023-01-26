Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Meta to reinstate Trump’s Facebook and Instagram account

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

Meta said that it would reactivate Trump’s accounts in the coming weeks, adding that if Trump breaches Meta’s content policies again, his accounts will be revoked for one month to two years, based on the severity of the offence.

Following the tragic assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2016, the social media giant blacklisted the former president.

“As a general rule, we don’t want to get in the way of open, public and democratic debate on Meta’s platforms – especially in the context of elections in democratic societies like the United States,” Nick Clegg President, Global Affairs at Meta, said. “The public should be able to hear what their politicians are saying – the good, the bad and the ugly – so that they can make informed choices at the ballot box.”

Recently, Meta revised its policy to account for information that does not clearly break its rules but may incite violent or damaging activity comparable to the January 6th attack on the Capitol. If this content is detected in the future, Meta stated that it would be restricted from being distributed, such as limiting a user’s capacity to share a post. In addition, the corporation may limit an account’s exposure to advertising tools.

At the time of the Capitol incident, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated that Trump had been suspended for inciting violence and supporting the conduct of the protestors. Meta was among the first networks to ban the former president, eliminating all of his accounts from popular social media platforms.

Meta initially banned Trump indefinitely, but the business subsequently reversed its decision after obtaining advice from its Oversight Board, an internal team of specialists that advise the company on content moderation choices. The board claimed that an indefinite ban was unacceptable and asked Meta to develop new standards for managing damaging comments from public figures.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

The Filipino Times Court Gavel Jail

Woman demands AED 51,000 from a man for damaging washing machine in Al Ain

8 hours ago
Dexter Valenton

First Aeta to pass Criminology Board Exam to pursue dream of becoming policeman

10 hours ago
alden richards maine mendoza old photo

Alden Richards denies marriage, child with Maine Mendoza

11 hours ago
iStock 488725861

Philippines fails to retain No. 2 spot for banana exporters

11 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button