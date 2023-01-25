DMW says around 8,000 former OFWs from Saudi still waiting for back claims

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has reported that around 8,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) are still waiting for their back wages from Saudi Arabia, as promised by the Saudi government.

DMW Chief Susan Toots Ople is hoping that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will fulfill his commitment to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to pay the unpaid salaries.

“Now we are waiting for the designation of the right person or group of people that the Philippine side will talk to from the office of the Crown Prince. Because it is government to government and has operational details,” Ople said in a GMA News interview.

OFWs have been waiting for their unpaid wages since 2016.

“Some claimants were going back and forth to Saudi Arabia for their salaries, and we don’t want to tell them lies,” she said.

Ople also said in a palace briefing earlier this month that she was supposed to return to Saudi Arabia but officials there have appealed to extend the deadline.

“Yung sa unpaid salaries, dapat sana December kami tutuloy, but upon the request of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development o MHRSD, ‘yun ang aming counterpart sa Saudi Arabia, they requested for more time to arrange our visit dahil ‘yung sa unpaid claims, hindi pala sa kanila ‘yun nakaatang. So they wanted time for… certain arrangements to be made so when I go there I will be able to meet with the right person in the Office of the Crown Prince,” Ople said.

Ople is optimistic that she can return to Saudi Arabia as soon as possible.

“Definitely, ang agreement, that is number one in the agenda,” Ople said.

Ople did not disclose the amount they are negotiating with the Saudi government. Saudi Arabia previously pledged to pay some 2 billion riyals to cover the unpaid wages of OFWs.