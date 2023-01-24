OFW lounge at NAIA Terminal 3 to be launched soon

The Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) authority will shortly build a dedicated lounge for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) at its Terminal 3.

Cesar Chiong, general manager of the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) that operates NAIA, delivered this development to congressmen in the latest briefing on Transportation at the House Committee.

The Overseas Filipino Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) have joined forces with the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) in this regard the matter, said Chiong.

“We met with the OWWA representatives, we’ve already identified the area, sir, and we’re working on the project, so matutuloy na po yun sir (so this will push through),” Chiong said at the interpellation of Wilter Palma, Zamboanga Sibguay 1st district Rep.

Palma, in an earlier panel briefing, called on the MIAA to build amenities that OFWs–our so-called “modern-day heroes”–could use whenever they are forced to wait for flights, especially due to delays or cancellations.

Welcoming the development, the Mindanao lawmaker asked Chiong about the timeframe required to launch of the OFW lounge.

“Magsa-submit po kami ng more detailed timeline sir (We will submit a more detailed timeline sir) after the detailed discussions with OWWA,” the MIAA chief told Palma.

“Inuna lang po namin sir is yung area pati ho yung location (We just prioritized the area and the location) because we’ve identified the location to be near the government center,” Chiong added.

He added that once the work is finished, the lounge will be located on the left side of Terminal 3 when you face the terminal.

OFWs were among those troubled by the New Year’s day glitch at NAIA, which resulted in more than 400 international and domestic flights being cancelled. Aviation and transportation officials attended the briefing and discussed the recent airport crisis.