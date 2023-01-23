Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Female beggar in the UAE caught with luxury car, large sums of money from begging

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report45 mins ago

For illustrative purposes only

A woman who was arrested for begging in Abu Dhabi was found driving a luxury car, more money.

According to the Abu Dhabi Police, a report was made by residents suspecting the woman of begging. The fore monitored the woman and found her begging in front of mosques in various parts of the city.

They traced her walking long distances to reach a parking lot where she parked her car which is a latest model of a luxury brand. They also found with her large amount of cash which they suspect that she obtained from begging.

From November 6 to December 12 alone, authorities in Abu Dhabi were able to arrest 159 beggars.

The Abu Dhabi Police said that begging is a societal bane.

“Begging is an uncivilized act in the society and a crime in the UAE. The beggars have the potential for fraud and are out to cheat people and cash in on their generosity,” stated Abu Dhabi Police.

Anyone caught begging is punishable with imprisonment for three months and a fine not less than Dh5,000 or one of the two penalties. Moreover, the UAE Public Prosecutor implies that the penalty for organised begging is imprisonment for a period of six months and a fine of not less than Dh100,000.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report45 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

tourists

Global tourism reached 63% of pre-pandemic level in 2022

9 mins ago
Screen Shot 2023 01 23 at 3.51.56 PM

Six couples divorce within ten days of wedding in UAE last year

40 mins ago
Screen Shot 2023 01 23 at 3.07.48 PM

Suspect in Lunar New Year mass shooting kills himself

1 hour ago
Screen Shot 2023 01 23 at 2.03.38 PM

First woman pastor ordained in Holy Land

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button