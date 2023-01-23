Four Elite Runners Revealed For The 2023 Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon

With only a few weeks to go, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) today revealed an initial line-up of four world-class runners set to take part in the 16th edition of the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon on 18 February 2023.

The elite female category in the highly anticipated race will see the Women’s Marathon silver medalist at the World Athletic Championships Oregon 2022 , Judith Jeptum Korir of Kenya, return to the nature-based Emirate in a bid to claim the title. With a fourth-place finish in last year’s Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon, Korir will be looking to beat her personal best time of 65:28 as she takes to the start line for the 2023 edition.

Korir will face competition from Hellen Obiri of Kenya, a two-time 5,000-metre Olympic silver medalist, who finished runner up in Rio de Janeiro 2016, and Tokyo 2020, and holds a personal best half marathon time of 64:22. She also entered the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon 2022, placing second in a competitive field.

The male elite runners include Ethiopian star Seifu Tura, who recently claimed second place in the Chicago Marathon 2022, and Kenyan Daniel Mateiko, who holds a personal best time of 58:26 and recently finished third in the Valencia Half Marathon 2023.

Additionally, race organisers have unveiled a first look at the medal which will be awarded to all finalists once they cross the finish line at the much-awaited race. Anchored by a unique square shape and a vivid outline of a runner, the medal features an intricate bespoke design, and an inspiring quote from the event’s technical partner, Under Armour – ‘You are stronger than you think’.

The colours of the medals have been carefully selected to represent Ras Al Khaimah’s three key natural elements and core values: the sea with its perpetual swelling and subsiding waves, the desert with its undulating dunes, and the mountains with their staggering elevations. A landmark event on the Ras Al Khaimah calendar, the half marathon will return to Marjan Island, the Emirate’s spectacular coral-shaped destination home to majestic white sandy beaches and a plethora of world-class hotels and resorts.

As part of the 2023 race, participants can opt for a race weekend getaway and choose from a selection of staycation packages at partner hotels including, the newly opened Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island, Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island, Double Tree by Hilton Resort & Spa, Radisson Resort Ras Al Khaimah Marjan Island, Rixos Bab Al Bahr, and Marjan Island Resort & Spa by Accor.

Runners can also purchase tickets to a pre-race pasta party on 17 February 2023, held exclusively at the Double Tree by Hilton Resort & Spa, Marjan Island, for only AED 171 per person. Meanwhile, for AED 240 per person, the post-race brunch offers the perfect place to celebrate with an expansive menu, refreshments, and live entertainment.

For more information and to secure a spot at the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon 2023 on 18 February 2023, visit https://www.therakhalfmarathon.com.