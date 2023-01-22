LOOK: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid visits newly-opened Atlantis The Royal

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, visited the opening of Atlantis The Royal, an ultra-luxury resort that spans 406,000 square meters and soars 43 stories high.

Dubai’s iconic Palm Jumeirah Island has welcomed to its skyline this unique addition to the city’s hospitality scene, with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid praising the private sector’s role in the city’s development journey and the vital contributions they make to realizing its growth aspirations.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed said, “We have ambitious growth targets for the sector over the next ten years. The UAE and Dubai seek to build on their deep partnerships with the private sector to strengthen the country’s status as the world’s most popular destination for international tourists.”

خلال زيارة "أتلانتس ذا رويال" في جزيرة النخلة …تحفة معمارية جديدة نضيفها لقطاعنا السياحي .. 6 أبراج يربط بينها جسر مرتفع على مساحة ٤ مليون قدم مربع، بواجهات بحرية وحدائق معلقة، وارتفاع 178 متراً.. فخورين بانجازاتنا ..مستمرين في تطوير اقتصادنا ..مرحبين بطريقة استثنائية بزوّارنا. pic.twitter.com/TiVyl0Bp1f — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) January 21, 2023

The opening of Atlantis The Royal supports the recently launched Dubai Economic Agenda D33’s goal to solidify the city’s position as one of the world’s top three global cities for tourism and business. Underlining the importance of the tourism sector as a major contributor to the national economy,

The resort, located on the outer crescent of Palm Jumeirah, offers two different types of waterfront views: the Arabian Gulf on one side and the sheltered lagoon of the Palm Jumeirah Island and the Dubai skyline on the other. The resort’s interior design is inspired by Bedouin culture and celebrates the preciousness of water with beautiful water features, sculptures, and color palettes.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid was accompanied on his visit by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council; and Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director General of H.H. the Dubai Ruler’s Court.

The resort’s management and staff posed for a commemorative photo with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid at the end of his tour. With its opening, Atlantis The Royal reinforces Dubai’s position as the pre-eminent destination of choice for international travelers, which was validated by the city’s recent selection as the No. 1 global destination in the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2023, the second successive year it has received this recognition.