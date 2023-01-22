Abu Dhabi Police arrests ‘beggar’ who owned luxury car, large sums of money

Abu Dhabi Police have arrested 159 beggars between November 6 and December 12, 2020, in an effort to curb the societal scourge of begging in the UAE. One of the cases involved a woman who was found to be driving a luxury car, yet asking for handouts. The woman was reported by a resident after being suspected of begging.

Authorities monitored her and found her begging in front of mosques in various areas of the city. She would walk a long distance until she reached where she had parked her car, which was one of the latest luxury models. The force also found her with a large amount of money she had obtained from begging.

The cash was seized, and the woman was subsequently arrested and prosecuted. Police have warned that anyone caught begging will be dealt with and punished in accordance with the law.

The UAE government has put in place official channels for charity, and those in need should register with these institutions to ensure donations reach them. According to authorities, begging is a societal scourge that detracts from the civilized image of any society. “Begging is an uncivilized act in the society and a crime in the UAE. The beggars have the potential for fraud and are out to cheat people and cash in on their generosity,” said Abu Dhabi Police.

The penalty for begging in the UAE is imprisonment for three months and a fine of not less than Dh5,000 or one of the two penalties. The penalty for organized begging is imprisonment for a period of six months and a fine of not less than Dh100,000.

People have been urged to report any illegal activity to the police by dialing 999 or contact the security service department through the toll-free number 8002626 (AMAN2626) or send text message to 2828 or via e-mail ([email protected]).