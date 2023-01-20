Solo bettor wins P79 million jackpot in Superlotto 6/49

A solo bettor won the P79 million jackpot prize in the Superlotto 6/49 draw held last Thursday, January 19.

The winner managed to bag P79,151,086.60 with the winning number combination of 17-19-31-13-47-34.

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office or PCSO said that no one however won the Superlotto 6/42 with a jackpot prize of P5,940,000.00.

The winning numbers are 23-05-29-01-31-11.

Here’s the summary of last Thursday’s lotto draw:

SUPERLOTTO 6/49

17 – 19 – 31 – 13 – 47 – 34

WINNERS SUMMARY

Jackpot= 01 / P79,151,086.60

2nd = 14 / P50,000

3rd =1,357 / P1,200

4th =27,288 / P50

LOTTO 6/42

23 – 05 – 29 – 01 – 31 – 11

WINNERS SUMMARY

Jackpot= 0 / P5,940,000

2nd = 97 / P24,000

3rd =2,917 / P800

4th =34,905 / P20

6D LOTTO

5 – 2 – 2 – 3 – 5 – 0

WINNERS SUMMARY

1st = 0 / P3,271,103.58

2nd = 6 / P40,000

3rd = 71 / P4,000

4th = 520 / P400

5th =4,759 / P40

3D LOTTO

5 – 5 – 3

WINNERS SUMMARY

STD =316 / P4,500

RBL3= 134 / P1,500

RBL6= 0 / P750

2D LOTTO

04 – 10

WINNERS SUMMARY

STD = 423 / P4,000

RBL =1,000 / P2,000