Solo bettor wins P79 million jackpot in Superlotto 6/49

A solo bettor won the P79 million jackpot prize in the Superlotto 6/49 draw held last Thursday, January 19.
The winner managed to bag P79,151,086.60 with the winning number combination of 17-19-31-13-47-34.
The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office or PCSO said that no one however won the Superlotto 6/42 with a jackpot prize of P5,940,000.00.
The winning numbers are 23-05-29-01-31-11.
Here’s the summary of last Thursday’s lotto draw:
SUPERLOTTO 6/49
17 – 19 – 31 – 13 – 47 – 34
WINNERS SUMMARY
Jackpot= 01 / P79,151,086.60
2nd = 14 / P50,000
3rd =1,357 / P1,200
4th =27,288 / P50
LOTTO 6/42
23 – 05 – 29 – 01 – 31 – 11
WINNERS SUMMARY
Jackpot= 0 / P5,940,000
2nd = 97 / P24,000
3rd =2,917 / P800
4th =34,905 / P20
6D LOTTO
5 – 2 – 2 – 3 – 5 – 0
WINNERS SUMMARY
1st = 0 / P3,271,103.58
2nd = 6 / P40,000
3rd = 71 / P4,000
4th = 520 / P400
5th =4,759 / P40
3D LOTTO
5 – 5 – 3
WINNERS SUMMARY
STD =316 / P4,500
RBL3= 134 / P1,500
RBL6= 0 / P750
2D LOTTO
04 – 10
WINNERS SUMMARY
STD = 423 / P4,000
RBL =1,000 / P2,000