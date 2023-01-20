Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Solo bettor wins P79 million jackpot in Superlotto 6/49

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

A solo bettor won the P79 million jackpot prize in the Superlotto 6/49 draw held last Thursday, January 19.

The winner managed to bag P79,151,086.60 with the winning number combination of 17-19-31-13-47-34.

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office or PCSO said that no one however won the Superlotto 6/42 with a jackpot prize of P5,940,000.00.

The winning numbers are 23-05-29-01-31-11.

Here’s the summary of last Thursday’s lotto draw:

SUPERLOTTO 6/49
17 – 19 – 31 – 13 – 47 – 34
WINNERS SUMMARY
Jackpot= 01 / P79,151,086.60
2nd = 14 / P50,000
3rd =1,357 / P1,200
4th =27,288 / P50

LOTTO 6/42
23 – 05 – 29 – 01 – 31 – 11
WINNERS SUMMARY
Jackpot= 0 / P5,940,000
2nd = 97 / P24,000
3rd =2,917 / P800
4th =34,905 / P20

6D LOTTO
5 – 2 – 2 – 3 – 5 – 0
WINNERS SUMMARY
1st = 0 / P3,271,103.58
2nd = 6 / P40,000
3rd = 71 / P4,000
4th = 520 / P400
5th =4,759 / P40

3D LOTTO
5 – 5 – 3
WINNERS SUMMARY
STD =316 / P4,500
RBL3= 134 / P1,500
RBL6= 0 / P750

2D LOTTO
04 – 10
WINNERS SUMMARY
STD = 423 / P4,000
RBL =1,000 / P2,000

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

