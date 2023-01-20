Over 100 distressed OFWs arrive from Kuwait

Over 100 distressed overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) have returned to the Philippines from Kuwait, arriving at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 on Friday morning. The repatriated group is part of the over 421 OFWs who have been brought back to the country.

According to a GMA News report, many of the returning OFWs shared stories of being sold by their employers and facing difficult working conditions.

“Binenta po ako ng amo ko sa pangalawa ko pong amo. May dalawa siyang asawa kaya tinakasan ko po hindi ko kayang linisan yung bahay niya, kayod kalabaw po talaga,” a returning OFW shared in a GMA News report.

The repatriated OFWs were accompanied by Migrant Workers Undersecretary Hans Cacdac and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) administrator Arnell Ignacio.

“Ayaw ko na po bumalik, magtanim nalang po ako ng kamote, hindi ko na po sasabihin pero mahirap po,” said another OFW.

The government will be offering livelihood programs and psychosocial services to those who availed the repatriation program.