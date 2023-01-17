Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DMW working with Kuwaiti authorities to speed up repatriation of over 300 distressed OFWs

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

The Department of Migrant Workers is coordinating with their Kuwaiti counterparts to speed up the repatriation process of over 300 distressed overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

“Our Department’s goal is to reduce the number of welfare cases in Kuwait in partnership with the private sector and Kuwaiti government, while bringing home and assisting as many distressed OFWs as possible,” Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople said in a statement from Davos, Switzerland. The Secretary is part of the presidential delegation to the World Economic Forum.

DMW officials led by Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac and Administrator Arnell Ignacio of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) held several meetings in Kuwait with officials of the Kuwaiti government over the weekend to discuss the plight of OFWs.

Cacdac and Ignacio met Dr. Fahad Ali Murad, head of the Public Authority for Manpower, as well as Amala (Labor Court) Deputy Officer Fahad Alkandari and General Walid Al Ali, head of the Talha Deportation Center.

The officials discussed ways to address the concerns of distressed OFWs, particularly runaway domestic workers.

Ople also said the DMW is working to upgrade the facilities at government-run shelters in Kuwait and in other countries.

Ople said that she personally saw the congestion and unhealthy living conditions in the current shelter in Kuwait after a virtual tour conducted by the DMW team.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

OFW remittance 1024x576 1

OFW Remittances hit six-month low

29 mins ago
Lulu Price Lock 4

LuLu price lock to fight global price rise

2 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2023 01 17 at 11.10.30 AM

Western Digital to showcase its advanced smart video solutions at Intersec Dubai 2023

2 hours ago
joel villanueva

Senators find ‘zero acquittal’ in overseas Filipino cases ‘unacceptable’

3 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button