Latest NewsNewsTFT News

2 passengers injured after power bank catches fire on flight from Taiwan to Singapore

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Video courtesy: Sonu Kanojia

Two passengers from Taipei to Singapore were left shocked when a power bank suddenly caught fire onboard on flight.

Footages taken by passengers shows terrified commuters screaming as flames rise from one of the passenger seats. Crew members rushed to put out the fire. Smoke filled the cabin as soon as the blaze was doused.

The airline, Scoot, has since apologized for the incident. The affected passengers’ flight were rescheduled and accommodation and meals were provided.

“The safety of our customers and crew is our top priority. Investigations into the incident are underway,” said Scoot in the statement.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

OFW remittance 1024x576 1

OFW Remittances hit six-month low

27 mins ago
Lulu Price Lock 4

LuLu price lock to fight global price rise

2 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2023 01 17 at 11.10.30 AM

Western Digital to showcase its advanced smart video solutions at Intersec Dubai 2023

2 hours ago
joel villanueva

Senators find ‘zero acquittal’ in overseas Filipino cases ‘unacceptable’

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button