2 passengers injured after power bank catches fire on flight from Taiwan to Singapore

Two passengers from Taipei to Singapore were left shocked when a power bank suddenly caught fire onboard on flight.

Footages taken by passengers shows terrified commuters screaming as flames rise from one of the passenger seats. Crew members rushed to put out the fire. Smoke filled the cabin as soon as the blaze was doused.

The airline, Scoot, has since apologized for the incident. The affected passengers’ flight were rescheduled and accommodation and meals were provided.