Cabin crew positions now open at Etihad – here’s where you can drop your CVs today, January 16

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has announced that it will be continuing its global recruitment campaign to hire cabin crew throughout the month of January. The campaign comes as travel demand continues to surge and the airline seeks to expand its workforce in order to meet this demand.

Today, January 16, interested individuals who wish to become part of Etihad Airways’ cabin crew can drop their CVs at the Al Raha Beach Hotel – Channel Street from 9:00 AM to 6:00PM. All shortlisted candidates will be contacted for an interview after the assessment day which will take place on January 17.

Cabin crew members will be based in Abu Dhabi and will be provided with a range of benefits, including fully-furnished accommodation, competitive salary, medical insurance, and travel benefits for themselves and their friends and family. They will also be eligible for discounts on food, beverage and leisure activities in the UAE’s capital.

“We believe our people should have the same sense of care as we offer our customers,” said Dr Nadia Bastaki, Chief Human Resources, Organizational Development and Asset Management Officer at Etihad Airways. “If you’re interested in a flying career, then there is no better place to start than here. Those who are selected will be able to experience different cultures, visit wonderful destinations, and grow their career within Etihad.”

Etihad Airways has a diverse cabin crew team made up of more than 150 nationalities that currently fly to 64 destinations around the world. Anyone interested in joining the team can attend one of the open days being held in cities across the world. After Abu Dhabi, the open days will be held in Dublin, Ireland; Bratislava, Slovakia; Istanbul, Turkey; and Madrid, Spain.