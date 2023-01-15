Filipino pageant fans in disbelief after Celeste Cortesi ends journey in Miss Universe 2022 

Filipino pageant fans could not helped but share their disbelief online after Philippine bet Celeste Cortesi failed to make the cut for the Top 16 of the Miss Universe 2022.

The grand coronation night for the 71st edition took place in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States on January 14, Saturday (Sunday in Manila).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universe (@missuniverse)

Most of Filipino netizens shared that the country’s semi-final streak in the pageant since 2010 has been broken.

“It’s really heartbreaking because Philippines’ longest streak from 2010-2021 just ended. What’s more frustrating is that I felt that Celeste Cortesi is the best candidate that we sent in the Miss Universe stage after Catriona and yet she did not make it,” a netizen said.

“I SIMPLY CANNOT BELIEVE THIS — Celeste should be in the top 16, evern moreso, a winner,” another netizen.

“I hope we do not brand Celeste as the “End of the Era”. She is more than that! Kaya tayo malungkot now kasi alam natin she deserves that crown! WE ARE PROUD OF YOU CELESTE,” anothe one tweeted.

It’s really heartbreaking because Philippines’ longest streak from 2010-2021 just ended. What’s more frustrating is that I felt that Celeste Cortesi is the best candidate that we sent in the Miss Universe stage after Catriona and yet she did not make it. 💔 #MissUniverse2022 — jho (@maryjhoanaaa) January 15, 2023

Celebrities also shared their thoughts in the pageant.

“Congrats celeste!!!!! Ang ganda ng nilaban mo for Philippines! Laos neighbor ilaban mo nalang kami and ACHI Canada ilaban mo kami bilang malapit na ang Chinese new year,” Kim Chiu said.

“Ha?!’ Vice Ganda said after the Top 16 announcement.

“Oh no,” Miss Universe 2012 1st runner-up Janine Tugonon said.