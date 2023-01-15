Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai Police records 63% drop in criminal reports recorded last year

Photo courtesy: Dubai Police

The General Department of Criminal Investigation (CID) at the Dubai Police has recorded a 63.2 per cent drop in criminal reports filed in 2022 compared to 2021.

His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, has announced and linked the significant drop to eight innovative security projects recently unveiled by the Department.

He also acknowledged the highly qualified and dedicated personnel of the department during a recently conducted annual inspection visit to the Department.

Present during his remarks were His Excellency Expert Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs at Dubai Police; His Excellency Major General Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, Director of the General Department of

The Crime Prevention Department effected the arrests of 422 wanted individuals for various charges.

The department also presented its innovative security projects that contributed to preventing crime and facilitating post-crime procedures.

The Lost and Found Department returned items to 745 beneficiaries and has recognized 14 honest individuals who returned or handed over forgotten valuables to the police.

The Tourist Police Department delivered 55 awareness lectures for 4,085 beneficiaries working in the hospitality and tourism sector.

The inspection concluded with Al Marri being briefed on the performance indicators and the training programmes run by the Training and Development Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigation in 2022.

They have conducted a total of 108 courses, workshops, and lectures.

